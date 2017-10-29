Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hard luck loser in OT

Rask made 28 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Rask has struggled this season, first with a slow start and then with a concussion. He looked sharp Saturday, but he needs a few more starts and some luck to get to his former glory.

