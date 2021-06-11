Rask -- who played with a torn hip labrum -- will need surgery in the offseason and is expected to be sidelined until at least January, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

In his exit interview, Rask also told reporters he has no intention of playing anywhere other than Boston, but his expected absence for the first three months of the 2021-22 season will no doubt complicate things for the club. Not only does the 34-year-old veteran need a new contract but long-time backup Jaroslav Halak could be looking for greener pastures as well and may not want to play second fiddle to Jeremy Swayman, only to be relegated to third on the depth chart once Rask is cleared to play.