Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Healthy ahead of new campaign
Rask (ankle) should be ready to go for training camp, according to masslive.com.
Boston's top goalie underwent an ankle procedure last May to drain a bursa sac, but not much has been made of the issue this offseason which suggests he should be just fine for camp. Rask posted a 34-14-5 record, 2.36 GAA and .917 save percentage over 54 appearances in 2017-18. Expect a similar workload from him this season, but the B's went the free-agency route to court an established No. 2 netminder in Jaroslav Halak -- he was formerly with the Islanders -- who could pick up serious minutes should Rask sustain an injury or, less likely, falter in his 12th NHL season.
