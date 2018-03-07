Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Healthy enough for backup role

Rask (lower body) is healthy enough to sit on the bench as a backup for Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Rask was deemed doubtful for this game, but he took warmups and it was determined he's healthy enough to be deployed if Anton Khudobin produces a dud or gets injured. This gives Rask a better chance of being pegged for Thursday's start against the Flyers, but that determination will likely be held off until that morning.