Rask stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Washington in Game 2 on Monday.

It was hard to fault Rask on any of the Washington goals, two of which came on deflections and the other on a well-executed 2-on-1 rush. The 34-year-old Rask owns a .915 save percentage through the first two games of the series and will be back between the pipes for Game 3 on Wednesday.