Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds Hurricanes at bay
Rask stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Rask has won four straight and seven of the last nine, with Thursday's victory serving as a perfect start to the series for the Bruins. The Finnish netminder remains one of the hottest goalies in the playoffs and Rask's level of play has to have Boston brimming with confidence ahead of Game 2 on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...