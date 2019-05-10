Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds Hurricanes at bay

Rask stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Rask has won four straight and seven of the last nine, with Thursday's victory serving as a perfect start to the series for the Bruins. The Finnish netminder remains one of the hottest goalies in the playoffs and Rask's level of play has to have Boston brimming with confidence ahead of Game 2 on Sunday.