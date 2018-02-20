Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds off Flames for OT win

Rask saved 28 of 29 shots during Monday's 2-1 overtime win against Calgary.

After being pulled against Vancouver last time out, this was a solid rebound from Rask. He's proven capable of bouncing back from poor performances all season, but with a 24-10-4 record, .922 save percentage and 2.17 GAA for the campaign, his struggles have been few and far between. Additionally, with Boston sporting the second best Corsi For percentage (53.86) and allowing the fourth fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (9.6) at five-on-five in the league, the veteran Finn projects to continue rewarding fantasy owners with high-end numbers.