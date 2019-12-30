Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds off Sabres
Rask made 24 saves in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Rask made some key saves late, and got a little help from his crossbar, to secure his second straight win following a five-game losing skid. Rask's save percentage has taken a significant dip each month this season, falling from his superb .951 mark in October to .917 in November to .906 in December, but is likely just the normal ebb and flow of a long season. In 24 appearances overall, Rask is 15-4-5 with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage.
