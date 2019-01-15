Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hot streak ended by Habs

Rask allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Rask won five straight games entering this contest, allowing just seven goals and posting a .955 save percentage in that stretch. That fire was extinguished as luck simply wasn't on Rask's side as he lost his first game in over three weeks. He succumbed to a crafty midair redirect by Brendan Gallagher, a shorthanded breakaway by Paul Byron and a Jeff Petry sealed the deal in overtime with his midair swat of the puck into the back of the net.

