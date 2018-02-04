Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hottest in league since late November

Rask made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Saturday. It was his seventh straight win.

There is no goalie hotter than Rask, who now hasn't lost in regulation since Nov 26 -- that's a span of 20 games (18-0-2). He is the defensive rudder for one of the East's best teams and is delivering dominant returns for his fantasy owners. Use him well.

