When asked about Rask's (undisclosed) availability for Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Islanders, coach Bruce Cassidy said "We'll find out tomorow," Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask was yanked from Monday's Game 5 loss to the Isles after allowing four goals on 16 shots through the first two periods of the contest, but following the match, Cassidy revealed the veteran netminder was "not 100 percent." The specific nature of Rask's injury remains a mystery, but if he's unavailable for Game 6, rookie Jeremy Swayman will likely get the starting nod for the must-win contest.