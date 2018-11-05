Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal against Stars

Rask will patrol the blue paint for Monday's home clash with Dallas.

Rask has played in just two of the Bruins' previous seven contests, in which he posted a 1.53 GAA and .951 save percentage, but has been unable to unseat Jaroslav Halak -- who has been playing out of his mind. It's probably too soon to say the 31-year-old Rask has been relegated to a backup role, but the situation is worth monitoring as the season hits its second month.

