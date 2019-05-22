Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for first game of Finals

Rask will get the start in goal for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Blues at home Monday, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.

Rask was sensational during the Eastern Conference finals, helping his team eliminate the upstart Hurricanes quickly and efficiently by picking up four consecutive victories while posting an exceptional 1.25 GAA and .956 save percentage. It will have been 10 days since Rask's last start when the puck drops for Game 1 against St. Louis, but the Finnish netminder isn't worried about the time off affecting his play, and fantasy owners taking part in playoff pools shouldn't be, either. If the Bruins are able to win their seventh Cup in franchise history this year, Rask will be a shoo-in for the Conn Smythe.