Rask will guard the home goal during Saturday's Game 1 versus the Islanders, Evan Marinofsky of CLNS reports.

Rask was fantastic in Boston's first-round series against Washington, going 4-1-0 while posting an excellent 1.81 GAA and .941 save percentage. The Finnish backstop will try to help the Bruins' start the second round off on the right foot by picking up his fifth win of the postseason Saturday against the Isles.