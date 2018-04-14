Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for Game 2
Rask will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 2 clash with the Maple Leafs.
Rask was stellar in Game 1, as he recorded 26 of a possible 27 saves to earn the first of 16 required victories to lift Lord Stanley's Cup. Coming into the postseason, the netminder was riding a three-game losing streak, in which he posted a disappointing 3.72 GAA, but appears to have turned the corner. Still, facing Auston Matthews and company is no easy task, considering Toronto was fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season (3.29).
