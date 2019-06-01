Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for Game 3
Rask will patrol the crease in Saturday's Game 3 against the Blues in St. Louis, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Rask was fantastic in Game 2, turning aside 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth home loss of the playoffs due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The Bruins' top line has yet to break out against the Blues, so if the trio is able to do so Saturday, Rask will be in prime position to pick up his 14th victory of this postseason.
