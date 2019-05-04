Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for Game 5
Rask will guard the cage in Saturday's Game 5 against the Blue Jackets in Boston, NHL.com's Jeff Svoboda reports.
Rask was razor sharp in Thursday's Game 4, stopping 39 of 40 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road victory. The Finnish backstop will hope to help his club capture a commanding 3-2 series lead by picking up his fourth home victory of this postseason Saturday.
