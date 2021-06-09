Rask (undisclosed) will patrol the crease on the road during Wednesday's must-win Game 6 versus the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Rask was considered questionable due to an undisclosed issue, but he'll gut it and play through what is presumably a nagging injury for a must-win Game 6. The Finnish backstop struggled in Monday's Game 5, surrendering four goals on just 16 shots through the first two periods before being replaced by Jeremy Swayman for the final frame, so he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance Wednesday.