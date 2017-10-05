Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for Opening Night
Rask will guard the cage against the Predators on Thursday.
Rask enters the 2017-18 campaign on a four-year streak of 30-win seasons, but squares off against the Stanley Cup runner-ups in his opening contest. The netminder's 2.23 GAA was his lowest since 2013-14 as he continues to be the lynchpin of the Bruins' success.
