Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal for seeding game
Rask will be the home starter for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, but the Bruins can still the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- and home ice until the Stanley Cup Finals -- with a win Sunday. Therefore, it was an easy call to give Rask the nod, as he has a 4-2-0 record with a .934 save percentage in his last six outings. Regardless of Sunday's outcome, it's likely Rask takes every game when the playoffs fire up.
