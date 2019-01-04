Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Friday
Rask will guard the home goal Friday against the Sabres, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Rask receives his third starting nod in four contests after posting a pair of stellar efforts to pick up victories against the Sabres and Blackhawks. His night off Thursday was likely the result of a back-to-back set, though Jaroslav Halak has played well enough to earn some nods as well. Rask will look for his second victory over Buffalo within a week Friday, and he should have a good shot at it. The Bruins sports a 14-5-0 record on home ice this season.
