Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Monday
Rask will get the starting nod on the road against Columbus on Monday for Game 6, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Rask has seen a barrage of rubber in the last four games, as he faced 151 shots and stopped 142 (.940 save percentage). If the Finnish netminder continues to see this level of workload, eventually the Blue Jackets are going to start putting pucks into the back of the net. Still, Rask is sporting a solid 2.43 GAA and .931 save percentage on the road and will look to prevent a Game 7 on Wednesday.
