Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Monday
Rask will get the starting nod versus Tampa Bay on the road Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Rask is coming off back-to-back wins in which he gave up just one goal on 35 shots. The Finn will likely concede some starts to Jaroslav Halak down the stretch in order to keep him fresh and ready for the postseason. Once the playoffs start, however, it should be all Tuukka Time in Beantown.
