Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday

Rask will guard the home goal Saturday against the Sabres, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Rask receives his third starting nod in four contests after posting a pair of stellar efforts to pick up victories against the Sabres and Blackhawks. His night off Thursday was likely the result of a back-to-back set, though Jaroslav Halak has played well enough to earn some nods as well. Rask will look for his second victory over Buffalo within a week, and he should have a good shot at it. The Bruins sport a 14-5-0 record on home ice this season.