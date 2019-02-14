Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday

Rask will start Saturday's road clash with the Kings.

Rask enters the matchup in the midst of a four-game winning streak, with one of those victories coming against Los Angeles. He surrendered four goals to the opposition on home ice and the Kings have seemingly found a spark offensively of late, notching three or more goals in each of their last five games, so Rask will need to be on top of his game to keep the streak alive in the road rematch.