Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday

Rask will command the crease Saturday, facing the Senators at home.

Rask's 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage through 36 starts and 37 total games this season neatly align with his career averages. In his next start, the Finn will be pitted against a Senators team that ranks 16th in road scoring at 2.88 goals per game, but remember, Ottawa sold some big-name offensive contributors at the trade deadline.