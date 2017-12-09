Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Saturday

Rask will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Islanders, Bruins Daily reports.

Rask has been red hot recently, posting a 3-1-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.55 GAA and .940 save percentage in his last five appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his seventh win of the campaign Saturday in a tough home matchup with an Islanders squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, ninth in the NHL.