Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Thursday

Rask will get the starting nod for Thursday's road matchup with Tampa Bay, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Rask will be making his fourth start in the Bruins' last six outings and appears to have reclaimed the starting job from Jaroslav Halak. Regardless of who might be considered the No. 1, the two netminders figure to split the duties for the remainder of the season, including an upcoming back-to-back Saturday and Sunday versus Toronto and Ottawa respectively.