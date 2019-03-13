Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Thursday
Rask will be between the pipes on the road versus the Jets on Thursday.
Rask will look to bounce back from his disastrous outing on Tuesday versus Columbus, in which he gave up five goals on 24 shots (.792 save percentage) before getting the hook. Coach Bruce Cassidy will go back to the Finn against Winnipeg, rather than giving the start to backup Jaroslav Halak.
