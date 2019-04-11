Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Thursday
Rask will get the starting nod for Game 1 at home versus Toronto on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask comes into the postseason struggling a bit, as he went 2-3-0 with a 3.23 GAA in his last five outings. The netminder did get some extra rest down the stretch by splitting time with Jaroslav Halak, but it should be all "Tuukka Time" from here on out. The 32-year-old Rask is 35-30 with a .924 save percentage in his 65 career postseason contests.
