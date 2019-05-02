Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Thursday
Rask will get the starting nod for Thursday's Game 4 road clash with Columbus, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Despite stopping 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage) in Game 3, Rask was still saddled with a loss due to a lack of offensive support. The Jackets have peppered the netminder to the tune of 97 shots in three games and will likely continue to fire pucks at the net in Game 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...