Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Thursday

Rask will get the starting nod for Thursday's Game 4 road clash with Columbus, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.

Despite stopping 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage) in Game 3, Rask was still saddled with a loss due to a lack of offensive support. The Jackets have peppered the netminder to the tune of 97 shots in three games and will likely continue to fire pucks at the net in Game 4.