Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Tuesday
Rask will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 7 home clash with Toronto, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Rask has performed better at home in this series, a .933 save percentage at home compared to .910 on the road, despite having lost two of those three contests at TD Garden. The netminder will need to repeat his Game 6 performance, in which he stopped 22 of 24 shots, in order to help the Bruins advance to a second-round matchup with Columbus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...