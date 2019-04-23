Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Tuesday

Rask will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 7 home clash with Toronto, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Rask has performed better at home in this series, a .933 save percentage at home compared to .910 on the road, despite having lost two of those three contests at TD Garden. The netminder will need to repeat his Game 6 performance, in which he stopped 22 of 24 shots, in order to help the Bruins advance to a second-round matchup with Columbus.