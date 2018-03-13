Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Tuesday
Rask will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rask didn't play well in his last start Saturday against Chicago, surrendering four goals on 27 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 28th victory of the season thanks to great goal support from his teammates. The Finnish goaltender will look to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
