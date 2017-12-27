Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday against Ottawa
Rask will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Senators.
Rask has been red hot in the month of December, compiling a 7-0-1 record while maintaining a highly impressive 1.39 GAA and .950 save percentage in nine appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign Wednesday in an attractive home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's only averaging 2.41 goals per game on the road this season, 28th in the NHL.
