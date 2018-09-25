Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In line to start against Philadelphia

Rask is expected to get the start in goal in Saturday's preseason finale against the Flyers.

Rask missed practice Tuesday due to an illness, but he's clearly not expected to be sidelined for long. The Finnish netminder will use Saturday's contest as a final tune-up in advance of the Bruins' Oct. 3 season opener against Washington.

