Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Just first loss in six games
Rask made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
It was just Rask's first loss since Nov. 26, a span in which he went 5-0-1 and allowed just 10 goals (six games). His play of late has spelled fantasy relief for his beleaguered owners.
