Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Just first loss in six games

Rask made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

It was just Rask's first loss since Nov. 26, a span in which he went 5-0-1 and allowed just 10 goals (six games). His play of late has spelled fantasy relief for his beleaguered owners.

