Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Just misses shutout against Sabres
Rask turned aside 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
He had a shutout going through 57 minutes, but Rasmus Ristolainen was able to fire a puck past him inside the last three minutes and end Rask's bid for his first shutout of the season. The veteran netminder has won three straight starts, allowing two goals or less in each, and after a sluggish start to the campaign Rask now has a respectable 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage.
