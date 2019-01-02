Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Kicks off new year with win

Rask stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic.

The 31-year-old got 2019 started off on the right foot, picking up his second straight win and 10th of the season. He remains in a timeshare with Jaroslav Halak, but Rask has been posting strong numbers since his rough start with a 2.34 GAA and .922 save percentage over his prior 15 games coming into Tuesday.