Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Lands on injured reserve

Rask (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Jan. 19 and won't be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Based on his retroactive designation, Rask can still be activated ahead of Thursday's clash with Philadelphia. In the meantime, Zane McIntyre was promoted from the minors on an emergency basis and figures to backup Jaroslav Halak against the Jets on Tuesday.

