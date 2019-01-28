Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Lands on injured reserve
Rask (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Jan. 19 and won't be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Based on his retroactive designation, Rask can still be activated ahead of Thursday's clash with Philadelphia. In the meantime, Zane McIntyre was promoted from the minors on an emergency basis and figures to backup Jaroslav Halak against the Jets on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...