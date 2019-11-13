Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Late collapse in shootout loss

Rask stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime, and two of four shootout attempts, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder seemed to be cruising to a win when the Bruins took a 4-0 lead into the third period, but some ragged defensive play, a couple of ill-timed penalties, and at least one goal Rask would like to have back led to the biggest comeback win in Florida franchise history. He's 7-2-2 on the year with a still-stellar 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage, but Rask has now lost three straight starts and surrendered 12 total goals during that stretch, potentially opening the door for Jaroslav Halak to cut into his workload.