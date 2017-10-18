Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Leaves practice after collision

Rask had to be helped off the ice following a collision with teammate Anders Bjork at Wednesday's practice.

It is never good when the starting netminder has to be helped off the ice, but fantasy owners may not want to start panicking until the team provides an update on Rask. In the event the 30-year-old is unable to play against the Canucks on Thursday, Anton Khudobin would likely get the starting nod with a recall from AHL Providence serving as the backup.