Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Lets in four but wins
Rask only made 20 saves on 24 shots, but he still picked up the 7-4 win in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.
In this must-win game Rask was not up to the task, but fortunately for him his teammates bailed him out. This wasn't a great series for the Finnish netminder, as before this game he had a 2.74 GAA and .909 save percentage. Now he has to prepare for a Lightning team that scored a league-high 3.54 goals per game.
