Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Lets in three in loss

Rask made 33 saves on 36 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning in Wednesday's Game 3.

Rask had a 2.36 GAA this season despite having a .917 save percentage. He can thank his teammates for only allowing 29.3 shots on net per game. However, the playoffs are a different beast, because the competition gets a bit tougher. That's especially true in this matchup, as the Lightning scored a league-high 3.54 goals per contest.