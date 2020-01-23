Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Lifted off IR
Rask (concussion) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Rask missed Boston's last three games due to a concussion, but he was always expected to be available following the All-Star break, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 32-year-old Finn will likely be back between the pipes when the Bruins return to action Jan. 31 against the Jets.
