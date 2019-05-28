Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Light workload in Game 1 win
Rask allowed two goals on 20 shots in a 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Rask didn't face much traffic, although he did give up a pair of goals before the Bruins could get back on the comeback trail. Rask now has a 1.85 GAA and a .940 save percentage through 18 playoff contests. Those are potential Conn Smythe numbers, especially as the Bruins have not had a singular standout performance from their skaters. Expect Rask to start every game in the Cup finals as long as he remains healthy.
