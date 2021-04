Rask (upper body) is unlikely to play Sunday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Assuming Rask misses both Saturday and Sunday, he'll have missed 10 straight games with his upper-body issue. It appears that he's more likely to return as early as Tuesday when the Bruins begin a homestand against the Sabres. He's 8-4-2 this season with a 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage.