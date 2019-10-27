Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Load management working well

Rask made 26 saves in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Ho-hum, another game and another win. Rask has been sterling this season. This was his second shutout in six starts so far and the 47th of this career. The Bruins are clearly focused on load management with Rask -- they're giving Jaroslav Halak an equal share of games. But that's working amazingly so far. Don't stress about the low number of starts -- Rask's production has been near perfect when he's in the blue paint.