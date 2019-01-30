Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looking good for Thursday return
Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that there is a "good chance" Rask (concussion) will play Thursday night against the Flyers.
We'll operate under the assumption that the Bruins will roll with Rask on Thursday, so long as the work that the goalie got in at Wednesday's practice doesn't result in any setbacks related to the concussion he sustained Jan. 19. If Rask does get the nod, he'll be facing a surging Philadelphia squad that logged its season-high fifth straight win in a 1-0 decision over the Rangers on Tuesday.
