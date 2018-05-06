Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looking to avert elimination Sunday

Rask will be the road starter in Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

After turning aside 34 of 36 shots to win Game 1, Rask mustered an unimpressive .894 save percentage and 3.33 GAA during three straight losses. The B's are facing elimination for the second straight series, and Rask almost lost them Game 7 against Toronto by allowing four goals on 24 shots. The Finnish backstop will need to be much better in order to keep the Stanley Cup dreams alive, and Boston will need to generate additional offense without blueliner Torey Krug (ankle), who produced 12 points in 11 postseason outings.