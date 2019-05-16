Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looking to close out 'Canes

Rask will patrol the crease in Thursday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes in Carolina, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

Rask has been fantastic through the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, pushing Carolina to the brink of elimination by picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.67 GAA and .944 save percentage. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team advance to the Stanley Cup Finals by picking up a seventh straight win and finishing the sweep of the Hurricanes on the road Thursday.