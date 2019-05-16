Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Looking to close out 'Canes
Rask will patrol the crease in Thursday's Game 4 against the Hurricanes in Carolina, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.
Rask has been fantastic through the first three games of the Eastern Conference finals, pushing Carolina to the brink of elimination by picking up three consecutive victories while posting a superb 1.67 GAA and .944 save percentage. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team advance to the Stanley Cup Finals by picking up a seventh straight win and finishing the sweep of the Hurricanes on the road Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...